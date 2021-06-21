Cooking oil price soars as crop production slows
Tough times for poor South Africans
The price of cooking oil, a staple in many SA households, has increased by more than 70% due to a shortage of oil-producing crops such as sunflower globally.
This means today a 2-litre bottle of cooking oil on promotion costs almost twice what consumers paid two years ago. The rise in the prices is attributed to the huge dependency on imports, resulting in demand-supply gap...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.