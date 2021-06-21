Cooking oil price soars as crop production slows

Tough times for poor South Africans

The price of cooking oil, a staple in many SA households, has increased by more than 70% due to a shortage of oil-producing crops such as sunflower globally.



This means today a 2-litre bottle of cooking oil on promotion costs almost twice what consumers paid two years ago. The rise in the prices is attributed to the huge dependency on imports, resulting in demand-supply gap...