South Africans to fork out 10% more for food in 2021

Food prices are expected to soar by more than 10% in 2021 in light of predicted fuel and electricity hikes.

This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index report released on Thursday by The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group.

According to the report, the cost of the average household food basket has risen by nearly 9% in the past eight months.

Between March and April, South Africans paid nearly 4% more for a household food basket — the cost of which rose by R159.37 to R4,198.93.

The group's Mervyn Abrahams said the spike between March and April “is the highest we have ever seen”.

Over the past eight months (between September 2020 and April 2021) — the average cost of the food basket increased by R342.59, from R3,856.34 to R4,198.93.

The Household Affordability Index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries, in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

Increases were across the board for core staple foods, vegetables and meat.

“The food price data in April 2021 were collected before the fuel price hike and increased fuel levies came into effect on April 7, and before the new electricity tariff of 15,63% will come into effect.

“Fuel prices and electricity prices run through the entire economy and the food value chains. The full impact of these increases has yet to come through,” the report states.

