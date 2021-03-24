This is what costs more now from a year ago

The cost of medical services, food and petrol are quantified in a report by Statistics SA.

Overall, annual consumer inflation has slowed to an eight-month low.

Headline inflation slowed to 2.9% in February from 3.2% in January, the lowest reading since June last year when the rate was 2.2%. Stats SA said this is the third time in the past 12 months that the annual rate has slipped below the bottom end of the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range. Inflation was below this 3% level in May and June last year.

Medical insurance (medical aid) is the single biggest item in the consumer price index (CPI) basket, taking up 7.6% of total household spending. The average annual increase across medical aid schemes surveyed in February 2021 was 4.7%, substantially lower than the rate recorded in February 2020 (9.6%).

The price data for both medical services and medical insurance show households are paying, on average, 4.3% more for medical-related products and services than they did a year ago. This increase is lower than the annual rate recorded in February 2020 (9%).

Doctors raised their fees on average by 3.2% in the 12 months ending February 2021, while dentists increased their fees by 4.3%. The cost of visiting a hospital increased on average by 3.4% over the same period. All three rates are lower than those recorded in February last year.