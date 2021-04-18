Food prices soar in West Africa amid conflicts and COVID, WFP says

Food prices in West Africa have jumped more than 30% since last year to their highest levels in nearly a decade due to coronavirus lockdowns and a decline in cereal production, the World Food Programme (WFP) said Friday.

More than 31 million people are expected to become food insecure between June and August, raising the risk of a health emergency as the region contends with conflicts and COVID-19, the U.N. organisation said in a statement.

"Soaring prices are pushing a basic meal beyond the reach of millions of poor families who were already struggling to get by," said Chris Nikoi, WFP's Regional Director for West Africa.

Across the region, prices of local staples such as rice are nearly 40% higher than five-year averages and in some countries staples cost more than double their average price, WFP said.