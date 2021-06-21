No more chips for low-income households as oil prices soar
Ordinary people are finding food items too expensive for them
Bekezela Moyo has stopped making chips for her three children as rising prices of cooking oil and other essentials force householders to change their shopping patterns and adapt in the kitchen.
Moyo, 43, a resident of Kaalfontein near Tembisa, has had to make sacrifices to avoid paying higher prices of cooking oil – an essential item in many shopping baskets for households...
