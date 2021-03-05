WATCH | Coconut Kelz addresses 'Love Island SA' controversy

Satirist Coconut Kelz has poked fun at the Love Island SA saga, saying the show had a lack of diversity because “black people can't swim”.

This week, the South African spin-off version of the popular British dating reality show came under fire after it debuted on M-Net on Sunday night.

The show got off to a rocky start as many pointed out that the cast had only two black people and one coloured man in a pool of white people.

It shot straight to the trending list with social media users calling it Love Island Orania.

Addressing the “racism” accusations and the outrage, Kelz said, “it's called Love Island, not Love Robben Island”.

“You guys are saying the country is 80% black but if you look carefully, the show was shot in Stellenbosch and that's 80% white ... maybe black people didn't apply,” she said.

“Also they can't swim so maybe they don't want to be stuck on an island, even though the island is the Winelands,” she added.

Kelz joked that the production chose the best candidates for the show, unlike Eskom and SAA.

“This is not like Eskom or SAA, there is no BEEE here,” she said. “M-Net is an English channel for English speakers.”