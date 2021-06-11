Malema lashes out at 'flip-flopping' EFF members: We don't have time for Facebook celebrities
EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at members of his party who flip-flop, saying the organisation is “not a Holiday Inn”.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg, Malema said the party would release a list of suspended representatives on June 24.
He said the suspension was the best way to get rid of members who do not lead by the party's vision.
“We are almost seven years old now. We cannot still be explaining to leaders what they must do. You come and join politics and in less than seven years you earn money from politics but you don't add value? Just add something. Add value!” Malema exclaimed.
#EFFPresser addressed by CIC @Julius_S_Malema https://t.co/xL99EXrwDE— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 10, 2021
Malema said strengthening the party was not based on friendship but hard work.
“Anyone who joined another and think that they can come back here to the EFF, they are not welcomed back. Anyone who has left the EFF to wear another political party's T-shirt is not welcomed back,” he said.
“EFF is not a Holiday Inn, where you check in and check out.
“There is no check in and check out here. If you check in, you check in forever. If you check out, you must go forever.”
Malema also took a jab at former members who use the party's name to gain popularity on social media, saying the party has no time for “Facebook celebrities who insult the organisation and cost us votes”.
