Malema's anti-Indian rants could fan violence

Julius Malema's recent rants about the Indian community should be taken seriously. His rhetoric borders on hate speech, and because he has the ears of gullible individuals, his utterances could stoke violence against our Indian compatriots.

It is shameful that he harbours so much resentment against a community that collectively offer so much to the broader economy of this country.

Malema needs to be reined in by his handlers at Luthuli House. His appalling behaviour towards his fellow South Africans should not be tolerated.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni