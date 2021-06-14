Letters

Malema's anti-Indian rants could fan violence

By reader letter - 14 June 2021 - 11:39
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alon Skuy

Julius Malema's recent rants about the Indian community should be taken seriously. His rhetoric borders on hate speech, and because he has the ears of gullible individuals, his utterances could stoke violence against our Indian compatriots.

It is shameful that he harbours so much resentment against a community that collectively offer so much to the broader economy of this country.

Malema needs to be reined in by his handlers at Luthuli House. His appalling behaviour towards his fellow South Africans should not be tolerated.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni 

Malema lashes out at 'flip-flopping' EFF members: We don't have time for Facebook celebrities

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at members of his party who flip-flop, saying the organisation is 'not a Holiday Inn'.
News
2 days ago

It’s racism, says Malema about attempts to remove him from JSC

The EFF leader dismissed calls for his removal from the Judicial Service Commission as "a racist attempt to continue the influence of the Indian ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...