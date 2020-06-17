Stop picking up money at cash-in-transit crime scenes, police warn

Police have warned against a tendency by members of the public to pick up money scattered at cash-in-transit (CIT) crime scenes.

Col Athlenda Mathe said videos posted on social media platforms often showed money scattered at CIT heist scenes being looted.

“We are appealing to community members to refrain from such criminality.

“We have noted such acts of criminality playing out at the latest CIT heist that took place in Dobsonville on Monday morning and another CIT that took place two weeks ago in Kagiso. In both incidents, dozens of community members accessed the crime scenes and looted scattered money that was found to be lying on the ground, with some still in the cash van,” Mathe said.