Gauteng leads with Covid-19 infections as country records 7,657 new cases
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 7,657 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Sunday night.
It said this represented a 17.2% positivity rate and brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,747,082.
The NICD said 4,891 of the new cases were recorded in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape (663 cases) and North West (521 cases).
An increase of 632 hospital admissions and 78 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.
A total of 7,571 people are currently in hospitals, 5,076 of them in private hospitals.
TimesLIVE
