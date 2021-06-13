South Africa

63% of new Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2021 - 09:09
Covid-19 hygiene protocols like mask-wearing are vital as infections rise.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 9,320 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Saturday night.

This represents a 16.6% positivity testing rate.

It brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,739,425.

The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (63%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (6%) provinces.

An increase of 435 hospital admissions and 62 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. 

A total of 7,448 people are currently in hospitals.

Increase in number of Gauteng pupils testing positive for Covid-19

The Gauteng department of education has expressed concern about the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases at schools.
2 days ago

SA records more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 1,000 admitted to hospital

SA recorded just over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday night.
1 day ago

