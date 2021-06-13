63% of new Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 9,320 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Saturday night.

This represents a 16.6% positivity testing rate.

It brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,739,425.

The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (63%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (6%) provinces.

An increase of 435 hospital admissions and 62 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 7,448 people are currently in hospitals.

TimesLIVE