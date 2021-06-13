63% of new Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 9,320 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Saturday night.
This represents a 16.6% positivity testing rate.
It brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,739,425.
The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (63%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (6%) provinces.
An increase of 435 hospital admissions and 62 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.
A total of 7,448 people are currently in hospitals.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.