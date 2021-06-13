Empowerment better than enforcement to improve Covid-19 compliance, taverners say

Lessons from combating HIV have taught SA that communication is key for Covid-19 compliance too, says the National Liquor Traders organisation.

In a statement on Sunday, it called on the government to work with business and civil society to improve compliance “rather than trying to impose top-down restrictions that have limited effect”.

This comes as the country is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic, with the epicentre being Gauteng.

“We’re very worried about the lack of compliance that we see all around us as people carry on as though there is no pandemic at all,” said NLT convener Lucky Ntimane.

“Even with the third wave intensifying and cases of Covid-19 on the rise, it’s clear that the government’s warnings have fallen on deaf ears and there’s no reason to believe that harsher restrictions will make any difference.