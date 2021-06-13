300,000 J&J Covid vaccine doses will be used in SA, but the rest are unsuitable

As the third wave of Covid-19 infections hit the country, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority says about 300,000 doses of the J&J vaccine will be safe to use and will be shipped to SA.

These are from batches that have been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA on Friday said Johnson & Johnson must throw away millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine that were manufactured at a Baltimore factory.

This was after the discovery in April that ingredients from AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine, also being produced at the plant at the time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccine.