SA records 102 Covid-19 deaths and more than 3,000 cases in 24 hours

The number of new Covid-19 cases is on the rise in all provinces, the health ministry said on Tuesday night.

In the past 24 hours, 3,084 new infections were recorded at a positivity rate of 11%, taking the cumulative number of cases to date to 1,640,932.

“There are 41,005 active cases in the country, reflecting a 0.69% increase in active cases over the past 24 hours. The Northern Cape has the most active cases per 100,000 population at 622.1, followed by Free State at 232.7, North West at 118.7, Gauteng at 74.0 and the Western Cape at 43.9 active cases per 100,000 population.

“Nationally, there has been a 17% increase in new cases compared to seven days prior. All provinces continue to show increases in new cases compared to seven days prior.