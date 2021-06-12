'Real possibility' that J&J vaccines ready to be used in SA might not be suitable: health ministry

There is a “real possibility” that the Johnson & Johnson vaccines ready to be distributed to South Africans from the Gqebherha plant will not be suitable for use.

This is according to the health ministry, commenting on Friday night after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that just two batches of the vaccine from a Baltimore laboratory were being released, while others were not. The number of vaccines per batch was not specified in the FDA statement.

The New York Times reported earlier in the day that the FDA would ask J&J to discard 60 million vaccine doses.