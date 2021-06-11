Why Parktown Boys High principal had to walk

Under public pressure to hold someone accountable for grade8 Enoch Mpianzi’s death, the Gauteng education department acted unfairly and undermined its procedures when it fired Parktown Boys High School principal Malcom Williams.

These are the findings of Education Labour Relations Council which ordered that Williams be reinstated to his job this week...