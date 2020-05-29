South Africa

Parktown Boys' High School principal back at work

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 29 May 2020 - 18:51
Enock Mpianzi drowned while at a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.
Image: @CuedaBeat_bhr via Twitter

The principal of Parktown Boys' High School, who was suspended in January after the drowning of grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi, has been back at work since Monday.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the matter involving principal Malcolm Williams was delayed because of the lockdown.

“Our investigation into the matter is complete and as such it was decided that he should be back at work as there is no possibility that he may interfere with the process.

“We will await the final report of the disciplinary hearing as well as the criminal case outcome before we can act further on this matter. Unfortunately the lockdown delayed matters and the department is compelled to respect the rights of the principal,” Lesufi said.

The department said parents, through the SGB, also supported his return to the school.

Mpianzi drowned in January during a grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway after a homemade raft overturned in a strong-flowing river.

His disappearance went unnoticed for 17 hours.

