Enoch's family not impressed with dismissal of Parktown Boys High principal

The family of Parktown Boys high pupil Enoch Mpianzi who drowned at a school excursion in January feels the department of education is trying to clean its reputation by firing the principal.

The department yesterday announced that Parktown Boys principal Malcom Williams was dismissed for the January 15 school orientation camp which was held at Nyati Bush lodge and River break in North West.

The 13-year-old Grade 8 pupil drowned and was found far from where the school activity had started.

Enoch's uncle, Sebastian Kodiemoka, said there was nothing to celebrate about the principal’s dismissal.

“His dismissal may be that the department is trying to clean up its reputation. A crime was committed on the South African soil. SA has got a judiciary system and we gave our files to our lawyers so we are still waiting for the outcome of the court,” Kodiemoka said.

The Mpianzi family lawyer Ian Levitt said the dismissal of the principal should have happened a long time.