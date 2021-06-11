Our government keeps on failing our stars

Beyoncé has Blue Ivy, Princess Diana’s two sons are all kinds of royalty and Madonna has her litter of famous adopted babies. While the globe boasts many famed children of icons, in SA none can hold a candle to the fascinating life of Bongani Fassie.



When you are the son of a superstar like Brenda Fassie, whose life was spread across all papers, TV stations and everyone’s lips – there is a shadow that will always loom over you. For every Brenda scandal that made news, Bongani had a front row ticket to her rock star life. This past week, Bongani let us into this world. While he has shared only the tip of the iceberg before, the musician and producer is now giving us an in depth look through his current Moja Love doccie titled Finding Bongani...