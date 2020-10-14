Parents say they have suffered emotionally for the loss of a son who had a whole life in front of him

Mpianzi family files R20m lawsuit

The parents of the late Parktown Boys pupil Enock Mpianzi say they have suffered impaired mental health for which they require medical treatment as a result of their son’s death, which was due to school negligence.



This is revealed in summons filed by their attorney Ian Levitt at the high court in Pretoria, where the family has lodged a civil claim of R20m against the school, Gauteng department of education, Nyati Bush Camp, the school governing body and sacked principal Malcom Williams...