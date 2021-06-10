South Africa

Eskom's prolonged load-shedding 'unacceptable'

Big business, communities and political parties have lashed out at power utility Eskom for plunging the country into prolonged load-shedding, labelling the move unacceptable.

By Isaac Mahlangu Mpho Koka and Penwell Dlamini - 10 June 2021 - 07:57

Big business, communities and political parties  have lashed out at power utility Eskom for plunging the country into prolonged load-shedding, labelling the move unacceptable.

Eskom moved rolling power blackouts from stage 2 of load-shedding to stage 4 on Thursday, leaving business organisations and residents across the country frustrated...

