Eskom's prolonged load-shedding 'unacceptable'

Big business, communities and political parties have lashed out at power utility Eskom for plunging the country into prolonged load-shedding, labelling the move unacceptable.

Eskom moved rolling power blackouts from stage 2 of load-shedding to stage 4 on Thursday, leaving business organisations and residents across the country frustrated...