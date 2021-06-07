‘My boys went through hell after the cut’

Father recounts abuse

“I watched my sons walk with sticks and limp to the toilet as they fought to restore their manhood for more than a year. I cried with them as they were being humiliated by their own community.”



Nelson Ngonini of Qumbu, Eastern Cape, recollects how the lives of his two sons were turned upside down to a point where they faced losing their penises after the physical abuse they were subjected to at an initiation school in 2016...