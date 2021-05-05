House of traditional leaders sends strong warning to illegally operating initiation schools

The Mpumalanga house of traditional leaders has issued a stern warning to traditional leaders illegally operating initiation schools, saying they will face the full might of the law.



Speaking during the opening of the provincial house of traditional leaders in Mbombela on Wednesday, chairperson Inkosi Sandile “Hhoyi” Ngomane said due to the pandemic, initiation schools should remain closed...