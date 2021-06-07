We hope new Act saves initiates’ lives
We welcome the Customary Initiation Act. We hope it will save the lives of young men undergoing initiation and regulate the process.
President Cyril Ramaphosa finally signed the customary initiation bill into law early last week, after it was tabled in 2015. The act’s main aim is to save lives and stop abuse at initiation schools...
