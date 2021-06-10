South Africa

Kwandwe the lion on the loose near Pretoria

10 June 2021 - 10:42
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The male lion, identified as Kwandwe, is believed to come from the Dinokeng Game Reserve, says the local CPF.
The male lion, identified as Kwandwe, is believed to come from the Dinokeng Game Reserve, says the local CPF.
Image: Dinokeng Game Reserve

A lion has been spotted roaming in the area of the Buffelsdrift Conservancy, which lies on the western boundary of the Dinokeng reserve, between the Roodeplaat Dam and the N1 highway, north of Pretoria.

Kameeldrift community policing forum chairperson Petrus Nel told TimesLIVE that a community member who was on his way to work spotted the lion at around 4.45am on Thursday in Buffelsdrift Road.

“The sighting was called in immediately to the local CPF radio network and the relevant authorities were contacted.”

Nel said the male lion was identified as Kwandwe, which has allegedly been confirmed as missing at Dinokeng Game Reserve.

“Dinokeng game rangers, trackers, veterinary personnel, Kameeldrift CPF members, SAPS and all other relevant personnel are all actively searching for the animal, whose tracks have last been seen traversing the Buffelsdrift conservancy.

“They want to dart it and return it,” Nel said.

Residents in the Buffelsdrift conservancy and Haakdoringlaagte have been warned to be on the lookout and take precautions.

TimesLIVE

Baboon on the loose in Johannesburg, spotted on roof of hospital

A baboon has been spotted on the loose in the Parktown north areas on Sunday.
News
2 months ago

‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga

More than 100 crocodiles are yet to be recaptured in the Sand River region in Mpumalanga after escaping from a breeding facility in January.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...