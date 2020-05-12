South Africa

Seven lions on the loose after escaping from Limpopo game park

By Naledi Shange - 12 May 2020 - 16:33
Seven lions have escaped from a local safari park near Louis Trichardt.
Limpopo police on Tuesday cautioned community members of Alldays, near Louis Trichardt, to be "extra careful" after a pride of lions escaped from a local game park.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said seven lions - five males and two females - escaped from their cages at Ingogo Safaris' premises on Monday night.

“The lions were allegedly spotted by community members roaming the area opposite Speaker Park Phase 1 and 2, in Alldays policing area, this morning around 7,” said Mojapelo.

“The farm owner and the police have already summoned officials from Limpopo economic development, environment and tourism. They are on their way to the area.”

It was not immediately clear how the lions escaped.

