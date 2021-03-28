Baboon on the loose in Johannesburg, spotted on roof of hospital

A baboon has been spotted on the loose in the streets of Johannesburg and even on the roof of a hospital over the weekend.

Founder of Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) Cora Bailey said the male baboon is believed to be from the Cradle area, west of Johannesburg.

“Baboons live in huge family groups and when the male baboons become adults they cannot stay with the troop any longer. In order for genetic diversity, male baboons leave the troop they were born in. Sometimes they are ousted and sometimes they leave on their own accord.

“This is the case with this baboon and he is not the first, we had several in the recent past. A lot of them seem to follow the same route.”

Due to rapid urbanisation it has become extremely difficult for baboons to find other troops, Bailey said.