Tony Yengeni's mother, Olive, has died

The ANC said on Monday it was saddened by the passing of the mother of one of its senior leaders, Tony Yengeni.

Yengeni's mother, Olive, died after a short illness.

“The ANC joins South Africans in mourning the untimely departure of Mrs Olive Yengeni. She passed in the early hours of Sunday in her family home in Milnerton in Cape Town,” party spokesperson Pule Mabe said.