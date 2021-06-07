Doctors' association calls for tougher Covid-19 restrictions amid third wave fears

She supported a call for pubs, bars and taverns to be closed earlier at weekends, saying this is where people gathered, spreading the virus.

“Also, we need to make sure that at funerals, especially indoor facilities ... you can have 100 or 200 people, or 50, but if you do not adhere to the regulations, it is not going to help us,” she said.

Coetzee also expressed her concern about public transport, particularly taxis, being a potential breeding ground for the virus. Taxis are carrying more than 50% capacity.

“Yes, people will wear their masks in taxis and we assume that each person has the ability to wash their mask every night, but not everyone has water to do that,” she added.