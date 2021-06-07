South Africa

Doctors' association calls for tougher Covid-19 restrictions amid third wave fears

07 June 2021 - 11:04
The SA Medical Association wants the government to tighten lockdown measures. Stock photo.
The SA Medical Association wants the government to tighten lockdown measures. Stock photo.
Image: Tyler Olson/123RF.com

As Covid-19 infections are again on the rise, the SA Medical Association (Sama) on Monday called for the government to impose stronger lockdown regulations. 

For the past few days, the country has been recording about 5,000 new infections each day. 

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said stricter curfew restrictions were needed, especially at weekends.

“People tend to gather together over the weekends and have their parties while unfortunately not adhering to the measurements that we put in place. So we are fine with the curfew staying the same during the week,” said Coetzee. She was speaking on SAfm.

She supported a call for pubs, bars and taverns to be closed earlier at weekends, saying this is where people gathered, spreading the virus.

“Also, we need to make sure that at funerals, especially indoor facilities ... you can have 100 or 200 people, or 50, but if you do not adhere to the regulations, it is not going to help us,” she said.

Coetzee also expressed her concern about public transport, particularly taxis, being a potential breeding ground for the virus. Taxis are carrying more than 50% capacity.

“Yes, people will wear their masks in taxis and we assume that each person has the ability to wash their mask every night, but not everyone has water to do that,” she added.

Joburg and Tshwane seeing bulk of new Covid-19 infections in Gauteng

There are 3,062 people in hospital for Covid-19 in Gauteng, the health department said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

“In closed environments where there is no social distance, no air conditioning or no natural air flow, it is a recipe for disaster.”

She expressed her dismay that people were relaxing when it came to measures put in place to curb the virus.

“If everyone did what we asked, none of this would be necessary.”

As the number of Covid-19 infections continues to rise, Coetzee said Sama was “extremely worried” about the situation at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg.

Part of the hospital was gutted by a fire in April, leading to staff and patients being dispatched to neighbouring hospitals. Last week, officials conducted a site visit to the hospital, where they announced that it was not yet safe to reopen.

TimesLIVE 

KZN records 227 new Covid-19 infections, expands vaccine rollout to pre-empt third wave

KwaZulu-Natal has vaccinated 360,451 people in the province and it plans to begin the vaccination of teachers from Wednesday, premier Sihle Zikalala ...
News
1 day ago

More stats show the third wave of Covid-19 is starting to engulf SA

Having gone as low as 0.5 at the beginning of February, SA's latest Covid-19 reproduction number is now 1.33.
News
2 days ago

Makhura worried as Covid-19 hospital admissions increase in Gauteng

The rate of hospital admissions as a result of the increase in Covid-19 cases was a cause for concern, Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...