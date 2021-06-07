South Africa

Father and son die in shack blaze

07 June 2021 - 09:21
Police are investigating what sparked a fire that left a father and son dead in Bethelsdorp.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A father and son died in a weekend blaze in Bethelsdorp, said Eastern Cape police.

The incident happened on Saturday morning.

“It is alleged that at about 1.30am, police responded to a report about a shack on fire. The fire brigade was summoned and the blaze was extinguished. However, at about 5am, a fire erupted in the shack next to the one that burnt in the same yard,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“In the second shack, two males were found burnt. The deceased were identified as Aston McKay, father and approximately 53-years-old, and Alistair McKay, son and approximately 24 years old,” Naidu said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

TimesLIVE

