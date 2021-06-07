Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died
Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66, her agency confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.
Details surrounding her death are sketchy at this stage.
A representative from Elysian Management confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE but said further details would be released after meeting with Surtie-Richard's family.
The representative added that they were in a state of shock and were still processing the news.
While Surtie-Richards was known for her decades of work in the performing arts, she qualified as a nursery school teacher and taught children before making her debut as an actress.
Surtie-Richards is best known for her role in the long-running hit M-Net series Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester “Nenna” Willemse. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela Se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.
More recently, Surtie-Richards starred in the kykNet series Arendsvlei.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.