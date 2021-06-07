Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66, her agency confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.

Details surrounding her death are sketchy at this stage.

A representative from Elysian Management confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE but said further details would be released after meeting with Surtie-Richard's family.

The representative added that they were in a state of shock and were still processing the news.

While Surtie-Richards was known for her decades of work in the performing arts, she qualified as a nursery school teacher and taught children before making her debut as an actress.

Surtie-Richards is best known for her role in the long-running hit M-Net series Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester “Nenna” Willemse. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela Se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.

More recently, Surtie-Richards starred in the kykNet series Arendsvlei.

This is a developing story.