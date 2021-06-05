World

Two dead, six missing after accident at central China coal plant

By Reuters - 05 June 2021 - 11:56
China has been carrying out safety inspections at coal mines across the country, but record high coal prices have miners ramping up production to meet supply gaps.
China has been carrying out safety inspections at coal mines across the country, but record high coal prices have miners ramping up production to meet supply gaps.
Image: 123RF/ adam88x

Two people died and six were missing after an accident in a coal mine in central China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.

The “accidental outburst” occurred at a coal mine run by Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity Co in the late afternoon on Friday, and the authorities in Henan province have launched an emergency response plan, CCTV said.

Last month, the provincial government said it had approved the reopening of another mine operated by Hebi after it was shut for not complying with regulations.

China has been carrying out safety inspections at coal mines across the country, but record high coal prices have miners ramping up production to meet supply gaps.

In May, China's cabinet said it would work to stabilise rising commodity prices, while encouraging coal producers to boost production to meet global demand. 

China detains nine for collapsed power plant disaster that killed 74

Chinese police have formally detained nine people involved in a power plant construction project in the east of the country which collapsed last week ...
News
4 years ago

One reported dead after pollution protest in northern China

One person died and 50 were arrested after some 2,000 police, using rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons, put down a protest by villagers ...
News
6 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...