Ramaphosa to ‘promote’ SA at G7 summit to boost investor confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will use the G7 leader summit this week to convince global leaders SA is an ideal country in which to invest and do business with despite its shortcomings.

He said it was an opportunity to discuss the country’s recovery plan after the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it was “slowly but steadily yielding results”.

Ramaphosa expressed these sentiments on Monday in his weekly newsletter.

“Gatherings such as the G7 are important opportunities for SA to promote its view of a fairer and more peaceful world. They are also an opportunity to promote our country as a destination in which to invest and do business, as a partner for development, and as an ally in resolving the most pressing social and political issues facing humankind.

“These gatherings also give us an opportunity to promote our continent as a destination for investment,” he said.