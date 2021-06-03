Ramaphosa ignores critics as he talks up SA's prospects

President Cyril Ramaphosa ignored attacks by opposition parties and instead urged South Africans not to lose hope, saying the country was on its way to recovery.

Ramaphosa was responding to Wednesday's six-hour debate in the National Assembly over the presidency's budget vote.

Opposition MPs were scathing. They questioned Ramaphosa's character, dismissed as a myth his commitment to cleaning up corruption — likening him to a master myth maker — and claiming that the country was as good as a failed state under the ANC government.

Ramaphosa said on Thursday: “Some may offer sincere and constructive criticism. Some may offer only insults. But as this presidency, we are determined and willing to join forces with all those in this House and all those across society who want to see SA recover, grow and thrive.”

Ramaphosa acknowledged that debate on the presidency had been “lively and robust”, and a demonstration of SA's vibrant democracy with its diverse perspectives.

In his response, he focused on highlighting the government's achievements, saying many of the things that were happening in the country were positive.