KZN man nabbed with 'stolen' car at funeral of gang member killed in shoot-out with police

A KwaZulu-Natal man attending the funeral of a slain gang member was arrested by the police on Sunday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the 35-year-old man was arrested in Highflats, near Ixopo, while police were monitoring the funeral of Lucas Mazibuko.

Police said Mazibuko “was part of a gang that was killed at Scottsville in Pietermaritzburg last week during a shoot-out with police”.

The quiet suburb of Scottsville turned into a mini war zone last Tuesday when members of the special task force swooped on a five-bedroom home, killing seven people, including a gang boss who had escaped from prison.

Flat-screen TVs, expensive bottles of champagne and cognac and high-calibre weapons were found in the luxurious R2.3m home at 23 Fairfield Avenue.