South Africa

Five taxi passengers seriously injured after minibus crashes into wall

By staff reporter - 06 June 2021 - 16:22
The accident took place on the corner of Hill and Fern roads, in Randburg.
The accident took place on the corner of Hill and Fern roads, in Randburg.
Image: ER24

Twelve people were injured, five of whom are in a serious condition, after a taxi crashed into a wall in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place on the corner of Hill and Fern roads, said ER24. 

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 12.30pm, they found most of the patients outside the taxi. Three occupants were found entrapped in the front of the taxi.

“They had to be extricated using the jaws of life.

“The three patients had sustained serious injuries. Two others were also found to have sustained serious injuries.

“One of the seriously injured patients was airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter.

“Seven patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene.

TimesLIVE

Passenger killed, several injured, as taxi overturns in Durban

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7am to find injured passengers clambering to safety from the ...
News
1 week ago

Five injured as taxi careens into Joburg store

Five people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into a Johannesburg shop on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...