Eastern Cape traditional leaders want initiation season to open despite coronavirus surge in the province

Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape have called for the initiation season to be opened despite the surge in coronavirus cases in the province.

It is the view of a number of local chiefs that initiation schools can resume with Covid-19 safety protocols being observed.

The schools in the Gcaleka region had halted all operations to mark the mourning period of late King Zwelonke Sigcawu, who passed away in November last year.

However, Inkosi Zanempuxuko Sangqu said there was an indication in his region that the season was going to open immediately after the end of the mourning period which is on Sunday.

“It is suspended by government but people feel that the initiation period should continue and the boys should be monitored in recognition of Covid-19 regulations. We are meeting as Inkosi to decide on this,” he said.