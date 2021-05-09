KZN premier refutes police VIP protection withdrawal reports

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has dismissed reports that police VIP protection to the Zulu royal family has been withdrawn.

On Saturday night, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi released a statement in which he said members of the SAPS VIP protection unit had been instructed to withdraw from Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.

This was just a day after King Misuzulu Zulu was announced as the successor of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini after the reading of the late regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will.

But KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said he has spoken to the provincial commissioner, Gen Mkhwanazi, relevant MECs in the province and police minister Bheki Cele.