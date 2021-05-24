KZN premier calls for calm after RBM mining executive gunned down

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed for calm after a hit on a senior executive at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Zikalala said the shooting of Nico Swart, one of RBM’s most senior managers, comes in the wake of groundbreaking discussions held with company leadership and local amakhosi to iron out long-standing issues last Tuesday.

The meeting — chaired by Zikalala and attended by members of the executive council, amakhosi and management — was held to discuss RBM’s latest investment in Zulti South, as well as the finalisation of compensation to communities whose homes were damaged by RBM mining operations and the payment of outstanding dividends to the Mkhwanazi Traditional Council.

Zulti South is projected to deliver R100bn economic value to the country, with R40bn coming in the first 12 years of the mine being operational.

“We call for calm at RBM and among all those affected by this incident and to allow the current process of discussion and negotiations facilitated by provincial government at RBM to proceed,” said Zikalala.

“The traditional communities on whose land RBM is mining were represented by the traditional authorities of Mbuyazi, Mkhwanazi, Dube and Sokhulu. All stakeholders agreed that the relevant departments of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, community safety and liaison working under the leadership of the office of the premier would take matters further in the coming weeks.