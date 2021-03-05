KZN government to extend contracts of over 10,000 health workers

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government will extend the contracts of more than 10,000 health-care workers who were employed last year to strengthen the health-care system during the pandemic.

The provincial executive council approved the decision during its weekly meeting earlier this week.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala said the contracts will be extended by six months as SA faces the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. He said contract workers helped reduce the mortality rate among Covid-19 patients and burnout among staff.

“The appointment of the contract staff has assisted in alleviating the pressure and burnout of staff, who have borne the brunt of Covid-19. Their presence has improved turnaround times in the attendance and treatment of patients, as well as led to the reduction in patient waiting times, among other critical performance areas,” said Zikalala.