VBS scandal claims another Limpopo mayor

Tshifhango asked to step aside

Investment of millions of rands in public funds into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank has claimed the scalp of another Limpopo municipality mayor.



The ANC in Vhembe region resolved this week to remove Thulamela local municipality mayor Avhashoni Tshifhango for failing in his oversight role to stop it investing R30m in VBS in 2017. The municipality's money was paid back in full by the bank...