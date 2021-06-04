Emotions run high in parliament during Digital Vibes discussion

“The minister mentioned publicly that the report does confirm the awarding of the contract was irregular but there are other pieces that are being finalised and then we will be able to fully implement fully the recommendations, not on a piecemeal basis, as we move forward.”

After the matter was reported to the police by the DA this week, Buthelezi said he had been advised by the department’s attorney’s that he should refrain from commenting on the report except to say the matter is in the hands of the SIU.

“It is when we are given the green light from the SIU that we can start moving with internal disciplinary processes.”

Furious MPs refused to accept Buthelezi’s explanation.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said: “While I accept the DG’s explanation that the forensic report now forms part of the SIU report, there are other issues around the awarding of this contract that need to be addressed.”

She said it was not true that the matter was sub judice as it was not before the court of law.

“The rule is no reason for people not to account to the committee. A matter that has been reported to the SIU is not sub judice.”

The ANC’s Tshilidzi Munyai defended his comrades, insisting the matter was sub judice and should not be discussed at length in parliament.

“This will allow the DG to gather information that will enhance their investigation or influence the political hand. I want us to adopt this report of the DG,” he said.

“The minister or ministry cannot report on a matter that is inconclusive. The SIU report will go before the president (Ramaphosa). It is not only the minister who has been reported to the police by the DA, it is also the DG, which means what he says may be used against him in the court of law,” said Munyai.