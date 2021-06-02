South Africa

R400m worth of drugs recovered hidden in boat on the N1

02 June 2021 - 19:28
A joint operation has resulted in a ton of a suspected illegal drug being recovered in the hull of a boat.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after being found with 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400m.

Police teams arrested the man on the N1 north near the R21 “flying saucer” interchange.

“It is alleged that a bakkie that was towing a 12-foot ski boat was stopped after information was received,” said police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said that after the boat was searched, officers found 800kg of compressed pure cocaine. She said investigations were continuing and more arrests were imminent.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya praised the multidisciplinary team for their work.

“Today's drug seizure has dealt a blow to these illegal activities. Let us not leave any stone unturned in addressing the proliferation of illegal drugs within the country,” said Lebeya.

