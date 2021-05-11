South Africa

Drugs worth R32m stashed under charcoal in bakkie at SA border post

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 11 May 2021 - 16:06
The 63-year-old suspect will appear in court on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A man arrested with drugs worth an estimated R32m at one of SA's border posts has been charged with drug possession, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday. 

The 63-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning at the Lebombo border post while travelling from Mozambique into SA.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the suspect was caught when his car was stopped for processing during a routine joint operation by the SA Revenue Service and police. 

"[They] then thoroughly searched the vehicle, a white double cab Toyota bakkie, and found about 136kg of suspected heroin as well as 19kg of suspected crystal meth worth about R32m. The drugs were found stashed underneath charcoal which was loaded at the back of the bakkie,” Hlathi said. 

The suspect will appear in the Komatipoort magistrate's court on Wednesday.

