Man (63) sought to cross border into SA with heroine, tik

Mozambican caught with R32m drug haul

A 63-year-old Mozambican national has been arrested in possession of heroine and crystal meth (also known as tik in SA) worth R32m.



According to the Mpumalanga police, the man, who was driving a Toyota bakkie from Mozambique to SA, was stopped by police and members of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) at the Lebombo border post when the drugs were found. ..