South Africa

Man (63) sought to cross border into SA with heroine, tik

Mozambican caught with R32m drug haul

11 May 2021 - 14:58
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

A 63-year-old Mozambican national has been arrested in possession of heroine and crystal meth (also known as tik in SA) worth R32m. 

According to the Mpumalanga police, the man, who was driving a Toyota bakkie from Mozambique to SA, was stopped by police and members of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) at the Lebombo border post when the drugs were found. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X