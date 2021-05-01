Ignoring stop sign gets driver arrested for drug stash and then bribery

A suspect caught with 200 Mandrax tablets inadvertently got himself into deeper trouble by offering police a bribe to let him go.

Cape Town police pulled over the 38-year-old man when he ignored a stop sign in the suburb of Parklands on Thursday.

While questioning the man, police noticed something was amiss, said spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

“During questioning the behaviour and responses by the occupant seemed suspicious to the officers,” he said.