'I am dealing with Zweli Mkhize and he is co-operating,' says Ramaphosa on Digital Vibes scandal

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has spoken to health minister Zweli Mkhize about the serious allegations of wrongdoing involving the alleged looting of state funds by Mkhize's close associates.

This after a scandal has erupted over the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

“I had a discussion with the minister and he is co-operating fully and completely on this matter. And what I can say to South Africans is that I am dealing with this matter and there is full co-operation from the minister.

“So let us allow this process to unfold and thereafter we will know what needs to be done,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

He was delivering the presidency budget vote to the National Assembly.