South Africa

'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested

02 June 2021 - 16:42
The group were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga and will appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A “Gupta associate” and three former Free State agriculture heads are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.

The NPA confirmed that the trio were arrested on Wednesday morning.

A fifth person's arrest was “imminent”, said Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the NPA's Investigative Directorate.

“The NPA Investigative Directorate (ID) can confirm that a high-profile businessman has been arrested along with three former Free State department of agriculture officials this morning,” said Seboka, adding that the arrests took place in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“The ID enforced the arrest working with the Hawks.”

Zondo told of R49bn in 'tainted' contracts, with Gupta family scoring

The state may have paid more than R49bn in contracts tainted by state capture, Paul Holden told the Zondo commission on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Mosebenzi Zwane admits Vrede dairy farm project 'was badly managed'

Former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane has conceded that Estina "badly managed" the controversial Vrede dairy farm project. He was ...
News
2 weeks ago

