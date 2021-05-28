Transgender men long to be part of period talk

'Exclusion from conversation often traumatising'

One of the phrases that has become a part of popular culture in the past few years is: "Stay out of women's business."



This phrase has been used on social media by women when discussing issues such as menstrual health, but what this does in reality is exclude transgender men (people who do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth) and non-binary (people who do not identify as women or men) but get their period. ..