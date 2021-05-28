Opposition parties tear into ANC in debate on SA constitution

What was meant to be a debate on the 25th anniversary of the country’s constitution turned into a political tit-for-tat when opposition political parties tore into the ruling party for its poor track record in government.

One after another they went after the ANC during a joint sitting of parliament to mark 25 years since the adoption of the constitution.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) MP Corné Mulder was the first to criticise the ANC when he said the constitution was not the best in the world.

“Why is the country in trouble, tell me? Is it the constitution? Is this the ANC government? Because all the problems created in these 25 years have been created within the provisions of this specific constitution,” said Mulder.

He said the country was not celebrating 25 years of the constitution but 25 years of ANC misrule and corruption, courtesy of the provisions of the constitution.